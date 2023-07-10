Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Gold price slipped down in the commodity market. On the On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,694 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 88 or 0.15%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 140 at Rs 71, 170 per kg.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 17 trains, diverts 12: Details

In the global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,925.49 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% to $1,931.00 per ounce. Among other precious metals, price of spot silver gained 0.1% to $23.09, platinum added 0.4% to $911.40, and palladium climbed 0.2% to $1,246.86. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.3%.