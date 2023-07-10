Delhi excise policy scam case: SC agrees to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14

The Supreme Court will hear former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail application in the multi-billion dollar Delhi Liquor Policy fraud on 14 July. Sisodia, who has been detained in connection with the multi-billion-dollar scandal involving the now-defunct Delhi Liquor Policy, has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn Delhi High Court rulings denying him bail in CBI and ED investigations.

Senior Advocate AM Singhvi presented his case before a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. “His wife is not well,” Singhvi stated, pleading with the court to hear his case. If possible, July 14.” Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 about eight hours after being questioned in connection with a FIR filed against him on August 17, 2022 under Section 120B of the IPC read with Section 477 of the IPC and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In addition to the CBI case, he was arrested on March 9 by the ED in a money laundering case. Seeking bail, he stated in his petition to the Supreme Court that the charges in the chargesheet that the CBI has already filed are punishable by imprisonment for less than seven years. It has also been argued that the investigation thus far has not led to the identification of any proceeds of crime, and that he thus deserves to be granted bail in the lack of evidence. The petition challenges the Delhi High Court’s July 3 and May 30 orders, both of which denied him bail in cases filed by the ED and the CBI, respectively.