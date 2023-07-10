Delicious and Healthy Oats Cutlet Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

– 1/4 cup finely chopped onions

– 1/4 cup grated carrots

– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (capsicum)

– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your preference)

– Salt to taste

– 2 tablespoons oil (for shallow frying)

Instructions:

1. Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan over medium heat until they turn slightly golden and fragrant. Remove from heat and let them cool.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooled oats, mashed potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a uniform mixture.

3. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a flat cutlet. Repeat the process to make cutlets with the remaining mixture.

4. Heat oil in a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Place the cutlets onto the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they turn golden brown and crispy.

5. Once cooked, transfer the cutlets to a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.

6. Serve the oats cutlets hot with mint chutney, ketchup, or your preferred dip.