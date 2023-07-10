Delicious and Healthy Oats Cutlet Recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 1/2 cup boiled and mashed potatoes
– 1/4 cup finely chopped onions
– 1/4 cup grated carrots
– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (capsicum)
– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves
– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste
– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your preference)
– Salt to taste
– 2 tablespoons oil (for shallow frying)
Instructions:
1. Dry roast the rolled oats in a pan over medium heat until they turn slightly golden and fragrant. Remove from heat and let them cool.
2. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooled oats, mashed potatoes, onions, carrots, bell peppers, coriander leaves, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to form a uniform mixture.
3. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a flat cutlet. Repeat the process to make cutlets with the remaining mixture.
4. Heat oil in a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat. Place the cutlets onto the pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until they turn golden brown and crispy.
5. Once cooked, transfer the cutlets to a plate lined with a paper towel to absorb any excess oil.
6. Serve the oats cutlets hot with mint chutney, ketchup, or your preferred dip.
