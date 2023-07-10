DeSantis says that he would take steps to revoke China’s permanent normal trade relations status if he wins

Republican US presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his intention to revoke China’s permanent normal trade relations (PNTR) status if he were to win the 2024 White House race.

DeSantis expressed his support for taking such action during an interview with Fox News on Sunday, stating that he would utilize executive measures, as appropriate, to move in that direction, although congressional approval would likely be necessary.

In 2000, the US Senate voted to grant China PNTR status in preparation for its accession to the World Trade Organisation. Revoking this status would require congressional approval. PNTR status is a legal designation in the United States that facilitates free trade with a foreign nation.

US-China relations have been strained for years due to various national security concerns, including issues related to Taiwan, US restrictions on exporting advanced technologies, China’s state-led industrial policies, human rights violations, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and trade tariffs.

Efforts have been made by Washington to improve relations between the world’s two largest economies. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently concluded a four-day trip to Beijing, during which she had “direct” and “productive” meetings with senior Chinese officials, aiming to stabilize the often tumultuous relationship.

DeSantis characterized China as the number one geopolitical threat to the United States during the interview.

Former President Donald Trump, currently leading the Republican field in polls with DeSantis trailing behind, had previously stated that he would give China a 48-hour ultimatum to vacate what sources describe as a Chinese spy facility located on the island of Cuba, which is approximately 90 miles (145 km) off the US coast.