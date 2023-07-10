DRI seizes gold paste worth Rs 25 crore at airport

Surat: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 48.20 kg of gold paste worth Rs 25.26 crore at Surat international airport. The gold was recovered from 3 passengers travelling from Sharjah. This is one of the biggest seizures in recent times. DRI also arrested 3 persons in relation with this.

‘Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted three passengers arriving from Sharjah by Air India Express Flight No. IX172 at Surat International Airport on July 7 suspected to be carrying gold in paste form to be smuggled into India,’ the DRI said in a release.

43.5 kg of gold in paste form was concealed in 20 white colour packets hidden in 5 black belts in their baggage. Another 4.67 kg of gold in paste form, found abandoned in the men’s washroom adjacent to the immigration checkpoint.