Extremely heavy rains, landslides and flashfloods battered much of north India

Heavy rains, landslides, and flashfloods pounded much of north India on Sunday, causing significant devastation and misery in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, and killing at least 13 people. Eight people were slain in different events in Uttarakhand. Six pilgrims were killed when an SUV carrying them went into the Ganga. The death toll may rise as other people are reported missing.

Due to the rains, landslides, and traffic blockages, the Uttarakhand government has temporarily prohibited travellers from other states. In the state, up to 195 roads are closed. The weather is expected to continue until July 12, according to the state meteorological department. The Nainital district administration has declared all educational institutions closed until July 13.

Himachal Pradesh, which has had 13 landslides and nine flash floods in the last 36 hours, has recorded five deaths and substantial house damage. 736 highways, including the Chandigarh-Manali national highway, are still closed. Schools and institutions will be closed for the next two days, according to the administration. After the flood gates of the Pandoh dam were opened to release surplus water from the overnight downpour, the Beas River is flowing above the danger mark.All of the major rivers, including the Ravi, Beas, and Satluj, are under flood, and tourists have been advised to avoid travel during heavy rains and to avoid going near river bodies. Meanwhile, the Punjab administration has requested assistance from the Army in dealing with floods in the Mohali area.