Flood warning issued in Delhi: Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says Govt is prepared to take required measures

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday said that the government is prepared to take the required steps following the projection that the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to breach the danger mark due to persistent rains in Delhi. As per officials, the River Yamuna water level at 8:00 am was 203.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul) in the national capital, close to the warning level.

Yesterday, the Delhi government has issued a flood warning amid heavy rains in North India and the Haryana government releasing more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna from the HathniKund Barrage in Yamunanagar. The water level in the Yamuna river is expected to breach the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has said. ‘We’re expecting the water level in Yamuna River to cross 204 m by tomorrow. The government will take all the necessary preparations, if the water level of Yamuna cross 205 m, we will evacuate the people in nearby areas’, said Bharadwaj.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi also said that the water level of River Yamuna was likely to cross the alert level by Tuesday morning at the Old Yamuna Railway Bridge and that the flow of water was being monitored. ‘As per our calculations, it seems that by tomorrow morning, the water level of river Yamuna will cross the danger mark. We are monitoring the flow of water in case the rainfall continues. It is expected that the river will cross the danger mark tomorrow, at Old Yamuna Railway Bridge’, said Atishi.

The Education Minister also stated that all necessary preparations for persons who had been evacuated from flood zones were underway. ‘Announcements have been made and people living in flood plains are being evacuated. Boats have been stationed and they have proper rescue equipment. Arrangements are being made for people who have been evacuated. CM has called a review meeting today’, she said. According to officials, the water level of the Yamuna River was approaching the alert level due to severe rains in Delhi during the last two days. “At 8 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul),” they added.

Officials also said that the Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi was temporarily closed for traffic due to severe waterlogging. ‘Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Delhi temporarily closed for traffic due to waterlogging. Several parts of the city are facing waterlogging due to incessant rainfall’, they said. A security guard at the tunnel, Sanjeev Kumar said ‘This was closed by the Police personnel yesterday. All the gates have been barricaded. The entire tunnel is closed’.

A significant portion of road crumbled in Delhi’s Rohini area as a result of the incessant rainfall lashing in the city for the past few days, officials stated. ‘A huge part of the road caved in the Rohini Sector-23 in Delhi. This part of the road has been temporarily barricaded. This has been causing traffic jams since the two-way road was converted to a one-way’. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the waterlogging situation in the city caused by torrential rains and the rising levels of the Yamuna, officials said. (ANI