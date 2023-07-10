India to receive 150 stolen artefacts from the US in next 6 months

During the G20 Culture Group meeting held in Hampi, Karnataka, India’s culture ministry announced that approximately 150 artefacts are expected to be returned by the United States within the next 3 to 6 months.

The G20 Culture Group meeting, focused on the protection and restitution of cultural property, commenced on Sunday in the ancient city of Hampi, renowned for its temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire. Delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations, and various international organizations attended the event, which spanned from July 9 to 12.

Referring to the UNESCO convention of 1970, which encourages signatory parties to voluntarily return artefacts and antiquities belonging to other countries that were acquired through colonial plunder or post-colonial misappropriation, Govind Mohan, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, highlighted the significance of restitution. The ongoing Cultural Property Agreement negotiations between India and the US will enable the interception and expeditious return of smuggled goods and artefacts. Mohan stated that approximately 150 artefacts are expected to be repatriated from the US in the next three to six months.

India has identified four priority areas for the G20 Culture Group meeting: the protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promotion of cultural and creative industries, and leveraging digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture. The culture ministry’s secretary expressed the intention to issue a joint statement with other member countries during the Culture Ministerial Meeting scheduled for August in Varanasi.

During his recent state visit to the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the decision of the US government to return over 100 Indian antiquities that had been stolen. He expressed gratitude to the American government for returning these items, acknowledging that they may have reached the international market through various means, both legal and illegal.