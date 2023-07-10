Indian Railways cancels 17 trains, diverts 12: Details

New Delhi: The Northern Railways has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 trains. These trains were cancelled due to heavy rains.

The national transporter has also suspended rail traffic at 4 locations due to waterlogging. These include sections between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh. Train services on the Shimla-Kalka route were also suspended in view of inclement weather.

The cancelled trains include Firozpur Cantt Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Chandigarh Intercity Express and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. Those which have been diverted include Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, Amritsar Express, Daulatpur Chowk Express.