Indian Railways getting ready to roll out the country’s 28th Vande Bharat trains

Indian Railways is preparing to roll out the country’s 28th batch of premier Vande Bharat trains in a new colour combination — saffron and green — in a move that may elicit more criticism than compliments from the opposition. The present Vande Bharat train sets are white with blue stripes. The Vande Bharat trains in saffron and green are getting 25 improvements and additional features. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid a visit to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai on Saturday, where the new trains are nearing completion. He also posted images of the new trains.

According to railway insiders, the new colour scheme was inspired by the tricolour of the Indian national flag and is likely to receive a warm reception when it is finally put into service. Some authorities, who did not want to be identified, believe that the new colours on the Vande Bharat train are appropriate for its patriotic name. “With regard to the colours, one should not read anything political between the lines,” stated a senior railway officer. When asked about the routes for the new Vande Bharat train, he replied they are being discussed at a higher level.