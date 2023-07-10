J&K LG chaired meeting to review the arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of civil and police officers on Sunday to evaluate the current Amarnath Yatra arrangements.

Sinha also reviewed work underway to reopen the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which has been closed due to landslides in numerous places caused by heavy rainfall. “Chaired a meeting with Civil Administration and Police officials to review arrangements for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which had been disrupted for two days due to inclement weather.Directed officials to ensure that pilgrims receive every possible assistance, lodging, and food arrangements,” Sinha stated in a series of tweets following the late-night meeting.

The Yatra resumed earlier on Sunday, following the clearing of landslides caused by heavy rains during the previous two days. He stated that the necessary manpower and materials will be stationed at critical areas to ensure timely actions and road repair. “Directed officials to continuously monitor the situation and take appropriate action without delay.”

“The meeting also discussed the use of Mughal road and other alternative roads for traffic flow. The J&K administration is working with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NHAI to restore the damaged stretch as soon as possible,” he added.