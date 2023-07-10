Judge criticizes police for failing to protect Kottayam bus owner; court deems it a disgrace to the justice system.

The Kerala High Court expressed strong criticism towards the Kottayam police on Monday for their failure to protect a private bus owner, despite a court ruling in his favor amidst protests by CITU members demanding a wage hike.

The protests by workers of Raj Mohan’s bus stemmed from his refusal to increase wages. As a result, CITU members staged a protest against him at Thiruvarppu in Kottayam, erecting protest flags in front of his bus. In response, Mohan obtained a protection order from the High Court, allowing him to resume operations.

However, it is alleged that despite the protection order, CITU personnel attacked Mohan, and the police did not intervene. Consequently, the Court took suo motu contempt action in the matter.

Mohan further claimed that a senior CITU leader slapped him on the face when he attempted to operate the service.

Justice N Nagaresh, the single judge on the bench, expressed concern about the wrong message this incident conveyed to the public. The Court remarked, “Despite the High Court’s protection order, there are powerful sources who can manhandle you and nothing will happen.”

Referring to the incident, the Court stated, “The slap was not on the cheek of the petitioner; that slap was on the High Court.” It criticized the habitual tendency of trade unions in Kerala to resort to violence when they face failure. The Court emphasized that the police should have anticipated such an attack, as they are responsible for public safety and should not be considered ordinary citizens. This incident, according to the Court, showcased willful neglect.

The Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) concerned and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to submit their affidavits regarding the investigation of the incident.

The matter has been scheduled for further proceedings on July 18.