Lakshya Sen Emerges Victorious, Wins Canada Open Championship

Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Canada Open Final, Clinches Second Super 500 Title

In an impressive display of badminton skills, Lakshya Sen secured his second BWF Super 500 title by defeating Li Shi Feng of China in straight games at the Canada Open final. Sen, who had previously won the 2022 India Open, showcased incredible speed and power, outshining the reigning All England champion with a thrilling score of 21-18 22-20.

Expressing his satisfaction, Sen stated, “Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn’t go my way. So this win will be a big boost to my confidence.” He also acknowledged the challenges faced in adapting to the different conditions during the tournament, saying, “I had to dig deep in some matches, the conditions were different and getting used to it was important.”

This victory marked Sen’s first title since his gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games in August of the previous year. He is the second singles player from India to claim a title this year, following HS Prannoy’s triumph at the Malaysia Masters in May.

The final showcased Sen’s resilience as he saved four game points in the second game, eventually clinching the championship point with a powerful smash. The intense match saw both players engage in remarkable rallies filled with fast-paced exchanges at the net. Sen’s tight play enabled him to secure his fifth victory in seven encounters against his Chinese opponent.

This win will serve as a much-needed boost for Sen, who had experienced a drop in rankings to world No. 19 due to early-season struggles. After undergoing nose surgery for a deviated septum following the 2021 World Championships, Sen faced a prolonged recovery period.

In a battle characterized by power and precision, Sen showcased better control and temperament, ultimately prevailing over the world No. 10 from China. With a combination of tight net play and well-executed down-the-line and cross-court smashes, Sen took an early lead in the opening game and maintained his advantage.

Both players unleashed impressive jump smashes, with Li hitting two 390 kmph smashes and Sen responding with a couple of thunderbolts clocking in at 400 kmph. Sen held a three-point lead at the mid-game interval, and despite Li’s efforts to level the score, Sen secured three game points with a trademark straight smash, eventually claiming the game.

The second game saw Li gain momentum, establishing a four-point lead during the break. However, Sen displayed determination, executing powerful smashes and engaging in intense net rallies. With a forehand body smash and a series of well-placed shots, Sen managed to level the score and eventually seize the advantage. A final power-packed smash secured his victory in the end.

The BWF World Tour comprises various levels, with the Super 500 being one of them. These tournaments offer players the opportunity to accumulate ranking points and showcase their skills on an international stage.