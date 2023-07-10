Manipur violence: Cop killed, 10 injured in firing

According to reports, one police officer was murdered and at least ten people were injured on Monday after severe overnight confrontations in Manipur’s west Kangpokpi district. There was a little respite between 3 and 6 a.m., but then the sound of indiscriminate firing from Phayeng and Singda villages could be heard. According to officials, the shooting was aimed at villages and hills in the Kangchup area of Kangpokpi district.

A buffer zone between the two villages is managed by the Assam Rifles. Officials did not rule out the possibility of additional losses on both sides and stated that the full picture would be known only when the firing ceased. Since ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was arranged in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community’s desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) designation, at least 150 people have been murdered and hundreds have been injured.

Meiteis make up around 53% of Manipur’s population and dwell primarily in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis make up another 40% of the population and live in the hill districts.