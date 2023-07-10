Muslim League Organizes Hindu Couple’s Ceremony at Malappuram Temple

In yet another display of Kerala’s secular ethos, the district of Malappuram witnessed the heartwarming union of a Hindu couple at the Sree Ammancherikkavu Bhagavathi Temple, organized with the blessings of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The Muslim Youth League committee of the Vengara Panchayat’s 12th ward took charge of all the wedding arrangements.

Geetha, a resident of Rose Manor Short-stay Home in Vengara, found herself in a situation of homelessness. However, today marked a turning point for her as she tied the knot with Vishnu in a temple. “Today was a graceful day,” expressed local MLA and IUML General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty on his Facebook page. Joining him on the guest list was IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal. Kunhalikutty further remarked, “The unity and spotless camaraderie of my land were witnessed today in the courtyard of the temple.”

This isn’t the first time Vengara has embraced such harmonious gestures. Last year, another wedding involving a resident of Rose Manor took place in this very locale. When the Youth League representatives approached the temple committee to discuss arrangements for Geetha and Vishnu’s wedding, they faced no hesitation. The temple priest, Anand Namboothiri, officiated the ceremony, transcending political rivalries. CPM’s Malappuram district secretary E M Mohandas and District Congress Committee President V S Joy also attended the festivities, symbolizing unity beyond political lines.