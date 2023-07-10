Muvattupuzha: Woman brutally murders mother-in-law in shocking hacking incident.

A horrifying incident unfolded in Muvattupuzha as a woman mercilessly hacked her mother-in-law to death on Monday. The victim, identified as Ammini (85) from Lakshamveedu colony at Mekkadambu, suffered fatal injuries to her neck and head. The police swiftly apprehended Pankajam (55) for the heinous act, while it was reported by Manorama news that Pankajam herself alerted her relatives about the crime.

Tragically, it has been revealed that she is currently receiving treatment for a mental illness. The lifeless body of Ammini has been transferred to the taluk hospital, marking the grim aftermath of this shocking incident.