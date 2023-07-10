Private sector bank extends special fixed deposit scheme

Mumbai: Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has extended the special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens offering higher interest rates. The special FD scheme named ‘Senior Citizen Care FD’ was launched in May 2020. The last date to invest in this scheme has been extended to 7 November 2023.

‘An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May’20 to November 7, 2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indians,’ said HDFC Bank on its website.

Also Read: Know how to update PAN card online

The lender offers an interest rate of 7.75% to elderly people on tenure between 5 Years and 1 day to 10 Years.