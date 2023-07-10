DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Private sector bank extends special fixed deposit scheme

Jul 10, 2023, 08:18 pm IST

Mumbai: Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has extended the special fixed deposit (FD) scheme for senior citizens offering higher interest rates. The  special FD  scheme named ‘Senior Citizen Care FD’  was launched in May 2020.  The last date to invest in this scheme  has been extended to 7 November 2023.

‘An Additional Premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) shall be given to Senior Citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May’20 to November 7, 2023. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period. This offer is not applicable to Non-Resident Indians,’ said  HDFC Bank on its website.

The lender offers an interest rate of 7.75% to elderly people on tenure between 5 Years and 1 day to 10 Years.

 

