Spicy Cucumber Salad Recipe

Spicy cucumber salad is a refreshing and vibrant dish that brings together the crispness of cucumbers with the bold flavors of spices and tangy dressing. This salad is perfect for hot summer days when you want something light, yet packed with flavor. It can be served as a side dish or enjoyed on its own as a healthy snack. With its tantalizing blend of heat and freshness, this spicy cucumber salad is sure to be a hit at your next gathering or as a quick and easy weekday meal.

Ingredients:

– 2 large cucumbers, thinly sliced

– 1 small red onion, thinly sliced

– 2-3 green chilies, thinly sliced (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

– 1/4 cup roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

– 2 tablespoons rice vinegar

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon sesame oil

– 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup (for a vegan option)

– 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger

– 1 clove garlic, minced

– Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sliced cucumbers, red onion, green chilies, and chopped cilantro. Toss gently to mix them together.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey (or maple syrup), grated ginger, minced garlic, and salt to taste. This will be the dressing for the salad.

3. Pour the dressing over the cucumber mixture and toss well to ensure all the ingredients are coated evenly.

4. Allow the salad to marinate for at least 15-20 minutes at room temperature. This will help the flavors meld together and enhance the taste.

5. Just before serving, sprinkle the chopped peanuts over the salad for added crunch and nuttiness.

6. Give the salad a final toss to combine all the ingredients once again.

7. Serve the spicy cucumber salad chilled or at room temperature. Enjoy it as a side dish with grilled meats, fish, or tofu, or simply savor it as a refreshing snack.

Note: You can adjust the spice level by increasing or reducing the amount of green chilies in the salad. If you prefer a milder version, you can remove the seeds from the chilies before slicing them. Additionally, you can garnish the salad with a squeeze of lime juice for an extra burst of freshness if desired.