Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended with marginal gains in the volatile session on July 10. BSE Sensex closed at 65,344.17, up 63.72 points or 0.10%. NSE Nifty settled at 19,355.90, higher by 24.10 points or 0.12%.

About 1454 shares advanced, 2123 shares declined, and 144 shares remained unchanged in the market. In the 30-share pack Sensex, 21 stocks ended lower and only 9 stocks ended with gains. It was the gains in the shares of Reliance Industries that saved the benchmark index. The stock rose 3.78% and alone contributed 302 points to the Sensex index.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher

Top gainers in the market include Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel. Top losers in the market include HCL Technologies, Titan Company, Power Grid Corporation, TCS and HUL.

Except metal (up 1.8%), all other sectoral indices ended lower. BSE midcap index down 0.45% and smallcap index shed 0.25%.