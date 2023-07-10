Toll in West Bengal violence rose to 17

The death toll in West Bengal unrest increased to 17 on Sunday, despite state governor C V Ananda Bose flying to Delhi on an unexpected visit. Three of the five people who perished on Sunday belonged to the Trinamool Congress. They were assassinated in the districts of Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, and Murshidabad. Two Congress workers were killed in North Dinajpur, according to reports.

Governor Bose is expected to meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and present a status report on the situation. He had visited several places in Kolkata’s neighbouring North 24 Parganas district shortly after the violence started during Saturday’s local body elections to assess the situation. Meanwhile, opposition parties staged rallies across the state, alleging intimidation and fake votes by the TMC. Workers from the saffron camp took sanctuary in party headquarters in Birbhum, where the BJP once made gains, fearing violence by Trinamool workers. “They threatened us with dire consequences,” a BJP employee stated.