Two Men Arrested in Thrissur for Alleged Bengaluru Drug Smuggling

The Kerala Police apprehended two individuals from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district on Sunday, suspecting their involvement in smuggling 16.9 grams of MDMA from Bengaluru to Kerala via road. Acting on a tip-off, the police followed and intercepted the vehicle belonging to the duo, who were residents of Anthikad.

During the search, an unexpected encounter unfolded when the police discovered a Rottweiler dog in the backseat. Startled by the sudden commotion, the canine leaped out of the car, prompting the team to momentarily withdraw. After ensuring the dog’s non-aggressive nature, it was safely relocated, enabling the officers to proceed with the search.

Ultimately, the search yielded the discovery of 16.9 grams of MDMA concealed within the vehicle. Although the dog was owned by one of the accused, the officer clarified that the animal’s presence was unrelated to the smuggling operation and was instead due to the accused’s inability to find someone to care for it at home.

Both individuals were promptly arrested and subsequently remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the local court on Sunday, the officer confirmed.