United Nations warns that Sudan is on the brink of a ‘full-scale civil war’

The United Nations (UN) issued a warning on Sunday, expressing concern that Sudan is teetering on the brink of a “full-scale civil war” that could have far-reaching destabilizing effects in the region. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Farhan Haq, stated that Guterres remains deeply troubled by the ongoing war between factions in Sudan, which has brought the country to the precipice of a full-scale conflict.

The conflict in Sudan has been ongoing since April 15, with clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The latest incident that further fueled tensions between the warring factions was an air strike in western Omdurman on Saturday. The attack resulted in the death of at least 22 people, with dozens more wounded.

Guterres condemned the air strike and expressed concerns about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan, and Blue Nile States. Witnesses also reported additional air strikes near the presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday, according to AFP.

The conflict in Sudan has claimed the lives of around 3,000 people so far, leading to the displacement of nearly 700,000 individuals who have sought refuge in neighboring countries. Survivors have reported instances of sexual violence, and witnesses have spoken about ethnically targeted killings. The UN had previously warned of possible crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur, while both the UN and African blocs highlighted the ethnic dimension of the conflict in that area.

Molly Phee, the US assistant secretary of state for African affairs, is scheduled to visit Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Monday and Tuesday to engage with African leaders and Sudanese civilians in an effort to resolve the conflict, as reported by Reuters.

In a statement, the US State Department called on the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces to cease hostilities, adhere to international humanitarian and human rights laws, and provide unimpeded humanitarian access to address the urgent needs of civilians.

Furthermore, Egypt is set to host a summit of Sudan’s neighboring countries on Thursday to discuss peaceful solutions to the conflict. Egypt’s presidency stated that the summit in Cairo aims to establish effective mechanisms in coordination with regional and international efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution.