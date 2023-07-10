Use these 7 Ayurvedic herbs to improve mental wellness

Ayurveda is an ancient Indian healthcare system. It is primarily based on natural remedies and treatments. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of maintaining balance within the body and mind to achieve overall wellness. Ayurveda offers several herbs to promote mental wellness.

Ayurvedic herbs to health promote good mental health:

1. Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is known to have an adaptogenic effect that helps the body cope with stress. Ashwagandha is also an antidepressant, and it can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

2. Brahmi: Brahmi is believed to improve memory, concentration, and overall brain function. Brahmi works by increasing the production of certain neurotransmitters that are involved in learning and memory. It can also help reduce stress and anxiety.

3. Shankhapushpi: Shankhapushpi is an Ayurvedic herb that is commonly used to improve mental health. It is used as a remedy for anxiety and insomnia. Shankhapushpi is also believed to improve memory and concentration.

4. Jatamansi: Jatamansi is an Ayurvedic herb that is commonly used to improve mental wellness. It is known for its calming effect on the mind, and it can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. It is also believed to have a neuroprotective effect, helping to protect the brain from oxidative damage.

5. Tulsi: Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is believed to reduce stress and anxiety, boost the immune system, and improve overall mental wellness. Tulsi reduces the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, in the body, which helps promote a sense of calmness and relaxation.

6. Guduchi: Guduchi is believed to have a positive impact on mental wellness. Guduchi is believed to be an adaptogen, which means that it helps the body cope with stress by regulating cortisol levels.

7. Mandukaparni: Mandukaparni, also known as gotu kola, is an Ayurvedic herb known for its cognitive-boosting properties. It is believed to improve memory, concentration, and overall brain function. Mandukaparni works by increasing the production of certain neurotransmitters that are involved in learning and memory.