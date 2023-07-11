Active covid cases in India drops to 1420

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 1,420. According to ministry data updated at 8 a.m., the death toll from the viral sickness has risen to 5,31,913.

With the new cases, India’s COVID-19 tally has risen to 4,49,94,619, according to the data. According to the ministry’s website, the nationwide COVID-19 recovery percentage was 98.81%.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,61,286 with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, anti-Covid vaccinations have been administered to 220.66 crore people across the country.