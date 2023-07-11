Actor Vijay wraps up shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Thalapathy Vijay’s next Tamil film “Leo” has seen the end of principal photography. After the smash “Master” in 2021, Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will work together again on this project.

On Monday evening, the filmmaker announced the news on Twitter, including a photo of the 49-year-old actor. “And that concludes our @actorvijay segment!” Thank you for making the second outing so memorable, na! “#Leo,” Kanagaraj tweeted.

Kanagaraj and his team revealed a poster for the much-anticipated film last month to commemorate Vijay’s 49th birthday. They also released the first song from the Tamil film, “Naa Ready.” Trisha Krishnan, who previously collaborated with Vijay on the Tamil hits “Ghilli”, “Kuruvi”, “Thirupaachi” and “Aathi”, plays opposite the actor in the film.

“Leo” also stars Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt, who makes his Tamil debut. “Leo” also stars Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Anirudh Ravichander, who wrote music for Vijay’s successful films “Kaththi”, “Master”, and “Beast”, is composing the soundtrack for the film produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

Aside from “Leo,” Vijay is working on another film. Vijay revealed in May that he will collaborate with filmmaker Venkat Prabu on an untitled film, his 68th feature film. Prabhu will direct the film, which will be produced by AGS Entertainment, from his own writing.