After 17 years, husband arrested in Pullad Rama Devi murder case

Pathanamthitta: 17 years after the murder of a woman in Pullad village in Pathanamthitta, the crime branch of the Kerala Police has ‘discovered’ that the murderer was her husband. Police have recorded the arrest of Janardhanan Nair for murdering his wife Rame Devi.

The incident pertaining to the case happened on May 26, 2006. Rama Devi was found hacked to death in her house. Initially, the investigation centred around a migrant worker and his wife. They went missing soon after the murder, which raised suspicions. However, they remained at large for a long period.

A few months ago, the wife was found in Tenkasi. Later, the investigation zeroed in on Janardhanan Nair, police said. They added that a ‘scientific investigation’ led to the arrest of Janardhanan. However, they are yet to reveal any more details of the case.