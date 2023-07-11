Chief Minister Himanta says, 133 people sought refuge in Assam amid violence in Bengal

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, reported that 133 people who feared for their lives sought refuge in the Dhubri district on Monday while Bengal awaited the results of the violently disrupted rural polls.

The chief minister promised the populace that ‘any humanitarian aid during times of crisis’ and noted that the people had been given shelter in a relief camp. In a tweet, Biswa Sarma said, ‘Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance.’

In the Jhapusabari area of Dhubri, a school has now being used as a place of refuge, he added. While Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari thanked Himant Biswa Sarma for ‘providing relief to the tormented opposition party karyakartas of Bengal,’ cabinet minister of the neighbouring state Shashi Panja hinted that the Assam chief minister was ‘raising a false alarm and creating a sense of panic.’

On Saturday, violence erupted during the rural elections in West Bengal, leaving 15 people dead. Voting machines were broken into, ballots were burned, and explosives were hurled at opponents in several locations. Eleven of the deceased belonged to the TMC. Since the polling process started on June 8 when the election dates were published, there have been more than 30 deaths in the state.