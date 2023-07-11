Danseuse Savitha Sastry and writer-director AK Srikanth release their tenth production ‘Slow Rivers’

Renowned danseuse Savitha Sastry and writer-director AK Srikanth have unveiled their tenth production titled “Slow Rivers.” Departing from their recent lighthearted comedies such as “Arangetram” and “Filter Coffee,” this film delves into a mind-bending spiral that explores the intricate relationship between an artiste and her mentor.

For the first time, actor Ashish Vidyarthi joins Savitha Sastry as the co-star, and their on-screen presence crackles with power. Their dynamic goes beyond their roles, delving into the philosophies surrounding the connection between art and the artiste. Ashish’s multi-dimensional character evokes memories of his award-winning performance in the classic film “Droh-Kaal,” while Savitha takes on a layered role that showcases her versatility.

Speaking about the dance production, Savitha Sastry expressed, “Slow Rivers is definitely one of the most challenging projects I have worked on. Whether it’s sharing the screen with thespian Ashish Vidyarthi or choreographing and filming intricate dance sequences, it has been an amazing experience. I portray the character of Sravaka, a dancer with many shades of grey. It’s a role that I haven’t explored before.”

AK Srikanth described “Slow Rivers” as a mind-bending film that takes viewers on a journey through the realms of reality, the metaphysical, and the delusional. While it revolves around the teacher-student relationship on the surface, at its core, it delves into the eternal quest for immortality. Srikanth considers it an important film in his directorial journey and for their production company, given the scope of its portrayal.

Ashish Vidyarthi shared his joy in participating in “Slow Rivers” and praised Savitha and Srikanth as a couple dedicated to popularizing dance among the masses. They aim to propagate culture by simplifying it, making it accessible to a wider audience beyond those who can attend live performances.

The film features music composed by Abhay Nayampally, marking his sixth collaboration with Savitha and Srikanth. “Slow Rivers” can be watched on Savitha Sastry’s YouTube channel, offering audiences an opportunity to immerse themselves in this unique cinematic experience.