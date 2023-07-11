Delhi Police chargesheet says Brij Bhushan sexually harassed, molested and stalked wrestlers

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) president and a BJP MP, is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking, according to a chargesheet filed before a city court in response to a sexual harassment complaint filed by six female grapplers.

In Singh’s case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had previously taken cognizance of the offences committed under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks), and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation), and 109 (abetment to offence).

According to the summons, the WFI chief must appear in court on July 18, 2.30 PM for additional proceedings. The court also ordered co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to appear in the case.

“Having heard the submissions and carefully considered the police report, along with its annexed documents, including the statements of the victims recorded, the other oral and documentary evidence, etc., this Court takes cognizance for the offences committed, under the aforementioned Sections of the IPC,” the court stated in its order.