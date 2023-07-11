Ex-employee barges into tech firm in Bengaluru; Stabs CEO, MD to death

Bengaluru: The Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a year-old tech company in Bengaluru were killed by a former employee who barged into their office and attacked them with a sword, said the police.

Phanindra Subramanya, the Managing Director, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, of the Aeronics Internet Company died on way to the hospital. The attacker, Felix, is on the run, said DCP North East, Bengaluru, Lakshmi Prasad. The accused had a similar business and reports say that the now murdered men were interfering in his business.