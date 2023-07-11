Former employee of Bengaluru tech company killed MD, CEO

Tuesday saw the murder of the managing director and managing director of a Bengaluru-based tech company, according to the police. Police sources told India Today that the case’s primary suspect is a former employee.

Aeronics Internet Company’s MD and CEO were Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, respectively. They were murdered by the suspect in Bengaluru’s Amruthahlli area.

An ex-employee of Aeronics is the main suspect in the double murder case, according to the preliminary investigation. The suspect had quit his job and started his own company. However, it is said that the suspect held a bitter resentment against Phanindra since the latter strongly disagreed with his business practises.

The suspect broke into the Aeronics workplace today at around 4 o’clock while brandishing a sword and a knife. He stabbed Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya before running away.

No case had been registered at the time this report was filed. Additional investigation is being done.