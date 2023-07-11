Former ISRO chairperson Kasturirangan admitted to hospital

Former ISRO chairperson and head of the New Education Policy’s drafting committee K Kasturirangan was admitted to a hospital on Monday night for treatment of a “acute illness,” according to the hospital treating him. Earlier that day, sources reported the 83-year-old had a heart attack in Sri Lanka and was being transferred to Bengaluru for treatment.

Dr. K Kasturirangan, former Chairman of ISRO, has been admitted to Narayana Health City in Bengaluru for treatment of an acute illness. Preliminary investigations are ongoing, and he is being actively followed and treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, according to a statement from Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences. We will provide additional details and updates as needed, it said.

Kasturirangan has previously served as the chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and as the chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009, as well as the now-defunct Planning Commission of India. From April 2004 until 2009, he was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru.