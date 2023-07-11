Hombale Films KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 to release in Japan

Hombale Films’ blockbuster movies, KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, have achieved remarkable success nationwide. They dominated both the box office and the minds of the audience. Now, after captivating audiences worldwide with the fury of Rocky Bhai, this highly successful franchise is ready to make its mark in Japan with its release on July 14th.

Hombale Films made the exciting announcement of KGF 1 & 2 releasing in Japan through a social media post featuring a video of Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, addressing the Japanese audience about the grand release in their country. The release in Japan adds another milestone to the ever-growing glory of the KGF franchise.

Under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the KGF franchise created its own universe and set records for its unprecedented success. KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 were the biggest films of 2018 and 2022, respectively, showcasing their remarkable achievements on a global scale. The success of KGF turned Yash into a global sensation and an ambassador for the Kannada film industry, putting it on the global map.

In addition to the KGF franchise, Hombale Films recently unveiled an exciting teaser for their upcoming film Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas. The movie is set to release on September 28, 2023, adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans.

Overall, Hombale Films continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences with their groundbreaking films, showcasing their commitment to delivering thrilling and unforgettable cinematic experiences.