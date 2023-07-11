JDS member wants namaz chamber in Karnataka Assembly building

In a letter to the upper house chairman, Janata Dal (Secular) MLC BM Farooq asked for the creation of a Muslim prayer space in the Karnataka Assembly building (Vidhana Soudha).

The chairman, however, has not responded to his plea for a space to conduct namaz. On the House floor, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil stated that he will schedule a meeting with the chairman and interested parties to discuss the demand.

‘I asked for a room for namaz because debates in the house mostly get delayed and we can’t go out and pray. I offer namaz every day. One of the ministers said he would hold a meeting of stakeholders and decide on this. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members didn’t object to this,’ said Farooq.

The problem started when legislators asked for better parking and dining options for elected officials inside the Assembly building.

This occurred shortly after the state administration was criticised by the Jharkhand High Court for allocating a room in the state Assembly for namaz.