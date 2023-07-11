MK Stalin instructs police to monitor spreading caste, religious hatred on social media

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, has instructed the police to keep an eye on and punish individuals who incite hatred of caste and religion on social media.

Senior government officials and top police officers attended a review meeting on the state’s law-and-order situation held in the secretariat, where CM Stalin provided detailed orders to the police authorities.

The CM emphasised at the meeting that harsh measures must be taken against anyone seeking to sabotage societal harmony and cause suffering to innocent people by inciting caste and religious hatred on social media.

He also gave instructions to officials to spot law-and-order problems early so they can be resolved before they become a source of concern for the public.

‘Ensure that no law-and-order situation affecting people must come up in the next year,’ the CM said. In light of the impending general elections, he urged officials to exercise extreme caution.

The CM, who is also in charge of the home portfolio, called attention to the need to stop deaths occurring while in custody, stop the selling of drugs, respond to reports of crimes against women and children, stop the production and sale of spurious liquor, and other issues.

The Tamil Nadu police force must function as a department that not only thwarts crime but also prevents crime, according to Chief Minister Stalin, who also praised the police force’s efforts and called their work ‘very satisfactory.’