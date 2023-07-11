Muslim World League chief says, India’s diversity great model for coexistence

Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the secretary general of the Muslim World League, praised India’s diversity on Tuesday and asserted that ‘Indian wisdom’ had greatly benefited humanity.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Al-Issa said, ‘We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom and we know that Indian wisdom has contributed a lot to humanity…We know that the Indian component with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence not only in mere words but also on the ground and we appreciate all the efforts taken in this regard.’

Saudi Arabia founded and funds the Muslim World League, an international islamic non-governmental organisation. Al-Issa landed in India on Monday for a six-day stay.

He also lauded the Muslim minority in India for their sense of a sense of national pride and said, ‘They are proud that they are Indian nationals and they are proud of their Constitution.’

Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, concurred with Al-Issa during his remarks at the event. Addressing Al-Issa, Doval said, ‘In your talk you elaborately mentioned diversity as a fundamental trait of our existence. It (India) has been a melting pot of cultures, religions, languages and ethnicities that have co-existed in harmony for centuries. As an inclusive democracy, India has successfully managed to provide space for all its citizens regardless of their religious, ethnic and cultural identities.’

Ajit Doval noted that because India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, Islam holds a ‘unique and significant position of pride’ in the nation.

Doval also lauded India and Saudi Arabia’s ‘excellent’ connections, saying they were founded on a common cultural past, shared values, and close economic ties.The National Security Advisor stated that ‘our leaders share a common vision for the future and have been closely interacting with each other.’

Doval described Al-Issa as a profound scholar with a thorough knowledge of Islam and claimed that via his work to promote religious unity, he has ‘prevented extremist and radical ideologies from plaguing young minds.’