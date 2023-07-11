National Conference leader Omar Abdullah confirms party representative will attend next opposition meet

Jammu: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that his party will attend the next meeting of the opposition leaders in Bengaluru.

‘National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has received the invitation (for the Bengaluru meet to be held on July 17-18) and has decided to attend it. Who will represent the party in the meeting is yet to be decided’, Omar Abdullah told reporters. Referring to the opposition party leaders’ meeting held in Patna on June 23, he said it was to form a strategy to counter the BJP at the national level during the next year’s parliamentary elections.

Omar Abdullah declined to comment on the possibility of unity among opposition leaders ahead of the next assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. ‘How the strategy will be implanted at the state level should be left to us. We will see how the situation develops and what needs to be done. The election bugle has not been sounded (for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir) and you want us to make our strategy public beforehand’, he said. The NC leader said they will keep the cards close to their chest and open these only when the time comes.