Private bus impounded after discovery of banned porn site sticker

In a recent incident, the police have detained a private bus named ‘Mayavi’ after it was found to have a sticker advertising a banned pornographic website on its side flap. The bus, which operates on the Kodungaloor-Kuttipuram route, was taken into custody by traffic police on Tuesday morning. Prompt action was taken as the employees were instructed to remove the explicit sticker from the vehicle.

Interestingly, upon questioning, the employees revealed their ignorance regarding the nature of the sticker, stating that they had no knowledge of it being associated with a pornographic site. The authorities have requested the bus owner to provide a statement to the police, as investigations into the matter continue.