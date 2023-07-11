Rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge in Delhi temporarily suspended

Rail travel across the old Yamuna bridge in the national capital was briefly prohibited on Tuesday as the water level in the Yamuna above the danger mark due to heavy rains over the previous several days, officials said.

According to the official, traffic has been halted since 6 a.m. today. Northern Railways said that “rail traffic over the old Yamuna bridge has been temporarily suspended since 06.00 a.m today–July 11.”

The water level in the Yamuna River reached 206.24 metres today, slightly above the danger level of 205.33 metres, according to the Central Water Commission. The high flood level, according to the official, is -207.49 metres. “The water level in the Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 mtr, touching 206.24 mtr; the high flood level is–207.49 mtr,” according to the Central Water Commission.