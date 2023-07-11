Rainn Wilson says he felt unhappy filming the iconic comedy series The Office

During an interview on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the iconic comedy series The Office, opened up about his experience filming the show and admitted that he was predominantly unhappy during that time. Despite being part of a hit show, receiving Emmy nominations, making a good income, and working with talented individuals like Steve Carell, Jenna Fisher, and John Krasinski, Wilson revealed that he felt unfulfilled.

Wilson expressed his desire for a flourishing film career and questioned why he hadn’t achieved the status of a movie star or secured a development deal. He reflected on his mindset during The Office, saying he was always striving for more and never finding satisfaction. Despite being a successful TV star, he yearned to be a movie star and believed that his television success was not enough.

The Office, which aired from 2005 to 2013, was a popular American sitcom set in the Scranton branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Pennsylvania. The series employed a humorous and mockumentary-style approach to depict the everyday lives of office employees. The show revolved around a diverse group of coworkers, each with their own distinct personalities, navigating the mundane and sometimes absurd situations in their workplace. Steve Carell played the main character, Michael Scott, the inept regional manager who constantly sought validation from his employees. Rainn Wilson’s character, Dwight Schrute, was an eccentric and overly enthusiastic assistant to the regional manager.

The Office received acclaim for its clever writing, memorable characters, and relatable portrayal of office culture. Despite the show’s success, Wilson’s recent reflections shed light on the internal struggles he faced during that period, highlighting the challenges of finding personal fulfillment in the midst of professional achievements.