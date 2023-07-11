Rs one crore cash stolen from closed Axis Bank in Manipur

Cash worth at least Rs 1 crore was allegedly stolen from an Axis Bank branch in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, which had been shuttered since May 4 due to ethnic strife in the state, as it reopened on Monday and the burglary was discovered, according to police.

According to a police official in Imphal, a robbery at Axis Bank’s Churachandpur branch was reported in the media. According to preliminary reports, the bank branch was shuttered on May 4, following the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, then reopened on Monday. It was discovered that after breaking the bathroom ventilator, some suspects entered the bank’s strongroom through the bathroom and drilled a hole in the strong room’s wall. “A proper investigation will be carried out following the arrival of the bank’s Manager with the keys to the strong room,” the official told the media. He stated that over the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted search operations in vulnerable and periphery regions of both valley and hill districts, destroying a total of ten illegal bunkers set up by militants and miscreants. Firefights between armed groups have been reported in the Dampi range, Khoijumantabi, Langza, K. Geljang, K. Songnung, Bethel, Apunlok, Kangchup foothills, and Koutruk village regions since late Sunday evening.