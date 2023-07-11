Six people died school bus- car collision on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

According to authorities, at least six people were killed in a collision between a school bus and a car on the Delhi-Meerut Motorway on Monday morning. The school bus was reportedly empty and coming from the incorrect direction, according to the authorities.

At 6 a.m. today, a school bus and a TUV collided on the Delhi Meerut Motorway. The bus driver was returning from the incorrect direction after filling up on CNG near Ghazipur in Delhi. The passengers in the automobile were from Meerut and needed to get to Gurgaon. A head-on collision occurred. Six people were killed, and two were critically injured. The bus driver has been apprehended. The bus driver was entirely at blame for coming from the wrong direction.

According to the ADCP, the deaths included two children, and the injured are being treated. Two children were among the dead. Both males and women are featured. Two persons were hurt and are being treated in a hospital. The automobile held eight persons. “The bus belongs to Bal Bharti School Bus, which is located in Noida,” said ADCP Kushwaha.

An official stated earlier on Monday that atleast nine persons were killed after a tanker travelling at high speed collided with a tempo in Pratapgarh. The collision occurred on the Lucknow Varanasi Highway near Mohanganj market in Pratapgarh’s Leelapur police station area.