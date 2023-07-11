Tourist bus collides with truck in Kannur; One killed, 24 injured

Kannur: A person was killed and as many as 24 passengers were injured after a tourist bus collided with a goods truck in Kannur. The incident took place around 12.40 am on Tuesday at Thottada, Kannur.

As per reports, a tourist bus of Kallada Travels en route to Pathanamthitta from Mangaluru rammed into a mini container truck which was heading to Kannur. The ill-fated bus flipped after crashing into the truck. The bus reportedly overturned, and a passenger died on the spot. The deceased has not been identified yet.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to various private hospitals in the area. Whereas, the truck driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle’s cabin, was rescued by fire force officials. The injured lorry driver and bus passengers have been rushed to the nearby hospitals in Kannur. Two people are reportedly in critical condition. The police have begun an investigation into the incident.