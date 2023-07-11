Tovino Joins ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ Set Following ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ Shoot

The much-anticipated film ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ featuring Tovino Thomas has commenced its shooting schedule. This collaboration marks the first-time partnership between Tovino and director Lal Jr. After wrapping up his commitments for ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’, Tovino joined the set of ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ on Tuesday, taking on the role of Superstar David Padickal in the film.

Produced by Godspeed and helmed by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal, ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ also sees the participation of Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar of Maitri Movie Makers, known for their successful ventures including ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ Part 1, marking their debut in the Malayalam film industry. With a whopping budget of Rs 40 crores, this movie is considered one of the most expensive projects in recent Malayalam cinema. The filming is scheduled to span 120 days, encompassing various locations.

The narrative revolves around the character of David Padickal, who finds himself navigating through challenging times after reigning over the industry for the past seven years. Notably, Tovino will be sharing screen space with Soubin for the first time in this film.

Joining Tovino and Soubin in the cast are Bhavana, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Sreejith Ravi, Sanju Sivaram, Arjun, Veena Nandakumar, Nandakumar, Khalid Rahman, Pramod Veliyanad, Idavela Babu, Baiju Kuttan, Arun Kurien, Shaun Xavier, Rajith (of Bigg Boss fame), screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Mala Parvathy, Devika Gopal Nair, Aradhya, Akhil Kannappan, Khayas Muhammad, and Jazeer Muhammad.

The screenplay for ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ is crafted by Suvin S Somasekar, while Alby handles the cinematography and Ratheesh Raj takes charge of the editing. The music is composed by Yaxan Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair, with Prashant Madhav serving as the art director.

Other notable contributors to the film include Nithin Micheal (Chief Associate), Manoj Karanthoor (Production Controller), Dan Jose (Audiography), Ekta Bhattethu (Costume Design), RG Wayanadan (Makeup), Arun Varma Thampuran (Sound Design), Meraki VFX (Visual Effects), VV Charlie (Still Photography), Heston Lino (Publicity Design), and Anoop Sundaran (Digital Marketing).