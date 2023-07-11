Tragic Bus-Truck Collision Claims Life in Kannur; 25 Injured, including Critical Cases

In a devastating incident at Thottada, Kannur, an unidentified man lost his life when a tourist bus from Kallada Travels collided with a mini container truck, causing the bus to overturn. Reports indicate that 25 individuals were injured during this early morning tragedy. Among the injured, a woman and the lorry driver are in critical condition, as per Manorama News.

Prompt medical attention was provided as the injured were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals in Kannur. Unfortunately, one passenger, who was trapped inside the bus, succumbed to his injuries. The deceased’s body has been transferred to Kannur district hospital, and authorities are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and injured, according to Edakkad police.

Local residents, responding to the passengers’ cries for help, acted promptly and assisted in the rescue efforts. Subsequently, the police and Fire Force arrived at the scene and facilitated the transfer of the injured to hospitals. In a shocking discovery, one of the rescuers informed Manorama News that the emergency exit door of the bus was found locked.

By 2:30 am on Tuesday, traffic along the Kannur-Thottada route was restored. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for increased vigilance to prevent such accidents in the future.