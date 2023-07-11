UP emerges as second in country for disposing cases of crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh is ranked second in the country in terms of resolving cases of crimes against women. According to a state government official, the Women and Child Protection Organisation (WCPO) had solved 97.8 percent of incidents of crime against women as of July 6. The state also ranks second in the disposition of pending instances of crime against women, while ranking fifth in the registration of FIRs and investigation of such cases.

According to a state government statement, CM Yogi Adityanath, who handles the portfolio of home, routinely examines the state’s law and order situation, with a focus on crimes against women. Similarly, the Chief Secretary holds monthly review sessions, and the DGP delivers directives to the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu took top place in solving cases of crime against women with a 98.30% success rate, while Puducherry came in third with a 97.50% success rate. Bihar continued to be the lowest performer, with a disposal rate of only 18.5%. It is followed by Manipur, which has 20.6%, and Assam, which has 46.7%.

Bhadohi emerged as the best performer in UP, with a total of 230 criminal charges reported as of July 6. It was followed by Mau, where 659 cases were registered, with final reports provided in 656 cases (99.54%). Balrampur came in third place, having submitted final reports in 601 of 605 instances.