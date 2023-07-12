A strain of coronavirus wreak havoc on the cat population on ‘cat island’ Cyprus

A strain of coronavirus specifically affecting cats has been causing havoc on the island of Cyprus, known as ‘cat island’. This feline strain of the coronavirus, called Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), has rapidly spread across the island in recent months, resulting in significant deaths among the cat population. The disease has also been observed in cat populations in neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Israel, and Turkey.

While there have been concerns about whether the feline coronavirus can impact humans, it is important to note that, according to Cornell University and AFP reports, the virus is not transmissible to humans. FIP is caused by certain strains of the feline coronavirus, with most feline strains found in the gastrointestinal tract not causing significant disease. However, in about 10% of infected cats, the virus can mutate, leading to FIP, a dangerous and usually fatal disease.

The origins of the COVID-19 virus, which affected humans globally, are believed to be linked to bats and the crossing of the species barrier. The World Health Organization has warned that as climate change affects weather patterns, animals, humans, viruses, and pathogens can change their behavior and diseases that typically infect animals can now infect humans due to ecological fragility.

Efforts are being made to contain the spread of FIP on the island of Cyprus. Treatment options being considered include molnupiravir, an anti-COVID pill, and GS-441524, an antiviral tablet similar to remdesivir. The cost of treatment is a concern, with GS-441524 being expensive and molnupiravir requiring government authorization. Some pet owners have resorted to purchasing medicines on the black market, risking legal consequences to save their cats.

The number of reported FIP cases stands at 107, but animal advocates believe the actual number of cat deaths is much higher, estimating around 300,000 cats lost since January. The highly contagious nature of FIP has made diagnosis and documentation challenging, particularly with the large population of stray cats on the island. Experts estimate that the cat population in Cyprus is equal to or even exceeds the human population of just over one million. Urgent action is needed to address the crisis and save the feline population on the island.