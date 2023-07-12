Akasa Air launches new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier in the country, Akasa Air launched new domestic flight services. The lo-budget airline will operate direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata. The flight will also connect Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Guwahati. On these routes, Akasa Air will operate 21 flights on a weekly basis.

Akasa Air’s network includes 36 routes connecting 17 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Also Read: Hyundai launches Exter in India: Price, features

Akasa Air began its commercial operations from August 07, 2022. Akasa Air will add 54 additional aircraft in next few years, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.