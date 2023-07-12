Common causes of back pain and how to prevent them

Back pain is a common condition that affects individuals of all ages and can be triggered by various factors. Unfortunately, those who constantly suffer from backaches miss out on many enjoyable activities they would otherwise wish to engage in.

Dr Parag Sancheti, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon and chairman of the Sancheti Hospital provided insights into the most common types of back pain, along with suggested preventive measures that can be beneficial. Keep reading to learn more!

Muscle strain is a prevalent cause of back pain, occurring when the back muscles are stretched or torn. To prevent muscle strain, maintaining good posture, especially while lifting heavy objects, is important. Regular exercise and stretching can also strengthen the back muscles, making them less susceptible to strain.

A herniated disc occurs when the soft, gel-like center of a spinal disc protrudes through a tear in the outer layer. This can lead to pressure on nearby nerves and cause back pain. Preventing herniated discs involves maintaining a healthy weight, practicing proper lifting techniques, and engaging in regular exercise to strengthen the core muscles.

Sciatica refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which extends from the lower back through the buttocks and legs. It is often caused by a herniated disc or bone spur. To prevent sciatica, it is important to maintain good posture, use proper body mechanics while lifting heavy objects, and engage in regular low-impact exercises such as walking or swimming to maintain spinal health.

Arthritis, particularly osteoarthritis, can affect the back joints and result in chronic pain. Preventing arthritis-related back pain involves maintaining a healthy weight to reduce stress on the joints. Regular exercise, including low-impact activities and gentle stretching, can also keep the joints mobile and decrease pain.

Scoliosis is a condition characterized by an abnormal sideways curvature of the spine. While it is often congenital, it can develop later in life. Preventive measures for scoliosis-related back pain include maintaining good posture, engaging in regular exercise to strengthen the back muscles, and using ergonomic support to alleviate strain on the spine.

In general, there are preventive measures that can help reduce the risk of back pain:

Maintaining a healthy weight: Excess weight adds stress to the spine and can contribute to back pain. Regular exercise: Engaging in activities that strengthen core muscles, improve flexibility, and promote overall fitness can help prevent back pain. Practicing good posture: Maintaining proper posture while sitting, standing, and lifting can reduce strain on the back. Using ergonomic support: Employing ergonomic chairs, supportive mattresses, and appropriate footwear can help maintain the natural alignment of the spine. Avoiding prolonged sitting: Taking breaks to stretch and move around can prevent stiffness and muscle imbalances.

Dr Parag Sancheti emphasizes that adopting preventive measures such as maintaining a healthy weight, practicing good posture, engaging in regular exercise, and using ergonomic support can significantly reduce the risk of developing back pain. However, if persistent or severe back pain is experienced, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and personalized treatment plan.