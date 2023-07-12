Couples resort to a concept known as ‘sleep divorce’ to reclaim a good night’s sleep

An increasing number of couples are turning to the concept of “sleep divorce” as a solution to reclaim a restful night’s sleep. A recent survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that approximately one-third of couples are opting to sleep in separate rooms to prioritize their sleep and prevent relationship strain caused by sleep disturbances, as reported by the New York Post.

The survey revealed that couples are employing various strategies, such as using earplugs, eye masks, silent alarms, or adjusting bedtime routines, to accommodate each other’s sleep needs. However, for many couples, the ultimate solution lies in physically separating themselves from their partners during sleep.

Dr. Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM, highlighted the link between poor sleep and relationship discord. She emphasized that sleep deprivation often leads to increased irritability and arguments among couples. Recognizing the significance of a good night’s sleep for overall well-being and happiness, Dr. Khosla acknowledged that some couples choose sleep divorce as a way to prioritize their individual sleep quality.

Author Marcella Hill shared her personal experience of transitioning to her own bedroom with the New York Post. Initially fearing that it would strain her marriage, she soon realized the positive impact it had on her relationship. Hill expressed surprise at the number of individuals happily practicing sleep divorce and testified to its potential to improve marital harmony. She even found the idea of being able to invite each other over quite appealing.

The phenomenon of sleep divorce has gained significant attention on TikTok, with numerous users sharing their opinions and experiences using the hashtag. Influencers like Matt and Abby Howard, parents and content creators with a substantial TikTok following, made the decision to sleep separately after having children due to their differing sleep patterns.

While some viewers expressed concern about the long-term implications of abandoning shared sleep arrangements, others advocated for normalizing the practice, emphasizing its practicality and the potential benefits it can bring. The debate surrounding sleep divorce continues, with varying perspectives on the impact it has on relationships.